RDKB to close for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The local government will shut its offices and facilities on Sept. 30.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 by closing its offices and facilities.

The decision came after the federal government announced that Sept. 30 will be a paid statutory holiday for federally regulated employees. The day is meant to recognize and remember the tragic history and legacy of residential schools.

“The RDKB feels it is important that we honour the survivors and victims of the residential school system, as well as their loved ones,” says chair Diane Langman.

“Reconciliation involves respect and reflection. We will be flying our flags at half-mast on Sept. 30 and sharing resources with staff, directors and our residents to help them learn more about this important topic.”

