Reading club wraps up at Trail library

This year’s theme was ‘All Together Now’

Summer Reading Club at the Trail and District Public Library has wrapped up a successful season of engaging bright young minds by introducing plenty of books and fun activities over the past six weeks.

The young readers joined club leaders Stevie Poling and Angela Bonacci in a final medal ceremony and prize-giving event held Friday morning in The Bailey Theatre.

The club also welcomed Camp Cawabunga kids to join in the summer farewell alongside special guests Landon LaFond and Michaela McLean from the Gold Fever Follies.

In all, 60 children attended, keeping leaders on their toes for one last day of the summer.

The BC Summer Reading Club encourages kids to read daily and track their progress.

From listening to a story to reading a graphic novel, all forms of reading count — and in any language.

Participants enter contests to win prizes and earn digital badges. Libraries also award a medal to those who reach their reading milestones.

Through their local libraries, families participated in weekly activities and events based on this year’s theme; All Together Now, featuring artwork by illustrator and video game artist Elaine Chen of Vancouver.

