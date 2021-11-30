The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign launched in downtown Trail this week, with Mayor Lisa Pasin providing the first cash donation to the kettle and Ferraro Foods providing $500 in gift cards. L-R: Olivia, Juney and Andrew Sweet, of the Trail Salvation Army, were joined by Mayor Lisa Pasin and Danny Ferraro, of Ferraro Foods. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Bell ringers needed in Trail

Andrew Sweet says the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to greatly impact the Trail community.

Christmas bells are ringing in the city after the Salvation Army launched its annual kettle campaign in downtown Trail on Monday.

The church is still looking for volunteers to oversee the kettles from now and until Christmas Eve.

“The shifts are two hours and we are hosting kettles at Walmart and the BC Liquor Store,” Lieutenant Andrew Sweet said. “We are requiring all volunteers to be fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

He asks those willing to share their time to fill a shift to call 250.512.7400.

Sweet says the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to greatly impact members of the Trail community.

Last year, for example, the Salvation Army served approximately 17,000 meals between their daily free lunches at Kate’s Kitchen and their mobile dinners, which were served three nights a week during the winter and summer.

This Christmas season, Sweet says they are needing more gifts for the little ones than past years.

“More than ever we are seeing families needing a little extra support, especially at this time of year,” he told the Trail Times. “Throughout the whole year we continue to support those in the entirety of our community. We find sometimes there is a certain idea of who it is we serve, but the reality is that we support the whole community,” Sweet added. “A lot of people will need support at one time or another, through no fault of their own. We are here for everyone.”

To donate new toys for local children this Christmas, call the church office 250.368.3515.

