BC Transit asks ridership across the province to board buses through the rear doors. Also announced Friday afternoon that fares will be waived for 30 days. Image: BC Transit

BC Transit implements rear door loading, no fares

BC Transit introduces these changes as a social distancing measure

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is giving transit users the heads up about changes regarding boarding public transit.

In short, BC Transit is now implementing a read door boarding across the province to enhance social distancing for drivers and passengers.

Read more: COVID-19 has BC Transit beefing up sanitation

As well, BC Transit will not be collecting fares for 30 days.

“BC Transit, the Province of BC, our local government partners and our local transit staff are continuing to work to ensure we have service on the road for customers that need to get to work, including health care facilities, and going out for groceries or other needs,” the statement reads.

“We are implementing rear door boarding, where available, across the province to enhance social distancing for drivers and passengers. Passengers can still load through the front door if they require use of the ramp or other accessible features of the bus.”

Additionally, customers will not be required to pay fares in all BC Transit communities for 30 days for all systems including conventional, community, and handyDART.

“We are working to implement these changes in communities as quickly as possible, and we would ask customers to be patient with us during this time,” BC Transit stated.

“These changes are being made to protect the health and safety of our operators and customers by creating the conditions for better social distancing.”


City of TrailCoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional District

