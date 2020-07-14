Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases as the province reaches the two-week mark since entering Phase Three in its restart plan.

That means there are 209 active test-positive cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday (July 14). Fourteen people are in hospital, with five in intensive care units.

There were no new deaths between Wednesday afternoon and Tuesday, with the total fatalities remaining at 189.

Meanwhile, 2,730 people have recovered from the contagious respiratory illness.

With every increase in our activity, the potential for COVID-19 exposure increases as well, Henry said. The recent increase in daily case counts is not unexpected, she added.

“We know there will be cases and we need to be sure we can contact trace quickly.”

Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, reiterated ongoing recommendations to socially distant and keep social circles small.

More to come.

