Information such as drop-off sites is available at marrbc.ca (MARR website). This free service begins in the Kootenay Boundary on May 1.

Recycle major appliances for free in Kootenay Boundary

Free service begins May 1; Refrigerant appliances not included at Greater Trail regional landfill

If you have an old stove, dishwasher or laundry machine in need of recycling, then take note of this latest announcement from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

Beginning May 1, major appliance recycling will be free at the McKelvey Creek landfill in Trail and other designated depots across the regional district.

However, it’s important to know that this free service does not include cooling appliances that contain Freon or other ozone-depleting substances, such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons or methyl bromide, collectively referred to as “ODS.”

“The RDKB has entered into an agreement with the Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable (MARR), an industry-based stewardship group, to host free drop off depot services for major appliances,” explained RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika. “Any staffed RDKB solid waste facility will accept non-ODS appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, for no charge during regular opening hours.”

Read more: Keep Christmas lights out of the landfill

Read more: RDKB targets organics in waste reduction plan

In the Greater Trail region, appliances containing Freon or other ODS, such as fridges, freezers and air conditioners, will continue to be required to be taken to Tervita Metals in the Columbia Gardens/Waneta Industrial Park, where a fee may or may not be charged.

“Hopefully this will decrease the amount of illegal dumping,” says Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni, the city’s RDKB director, noting the fee prior to May 1 was $15.

“It is another important step in reducing regional waste, and in combination with organic recycling, will extend the life of our landfill a great number of years.”

Notably, in the Boundary, all staffed RDKB solid waste facilities will accept both ODS and non-ODS major appliances free of charge.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Just Posted

Recycle major appliances for free in Kootenay Boundary

Free service begins May 1; Refrigerant appliances not included at Greater Trail regional landfill

Premier Horgan talks jobs and opportunity at Castlegar mill

Upbeat visit brings message of hope and co-operation among Kootenay forestry players

Trail RCMP report on dog bite injury, alcohol-related calls

Greater Trail RCMP report on a dog bite injury and two alcohol-related calls

First response calls down in Greater Trail, vehicle fires and hazmat calls surge

Fire Chief Dan Derby released 2018 stats at a recent East End Services meeting

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Boating incident claims life on East Kootenay lake

A young man has died after a canoe overturned in Moyie Lake early Tuesday morning

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Most Read