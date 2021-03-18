Red Mountain Racers come up just short in Top Peak contest

Red Mountain Racers placed 12th of 50 ski hills in Mackenzie Peak Mountain contest

The Red Mountain Racers (RMR) rallied their voters but came up just short of advancing to the next round of the Mackenzie Top Peak competition.

The Mackenzie Top Peak competition is a virtual race that encourges ski communities across Canada to participate, post, and vote to show the spirit of their ski community.

RMR was in the running and hoping to upgrade their equipment and timing facilities at Red Mountain with a grand prize worth $50,000.

RMR was holding down 14th spot a week ago, and rallied on the weekend to climb into 12th place out of 50 ski hills.

At the end of voting on Sunday, March 14, however, only the top 10 ski communities advanced to the next round.

“We did all we could,” said RMR director Lesley Chisholm. “We got a bit of a late start.”

The contest required residents to cast a vote online and also post photos and/or videos of online challenges to register even more points.

Red Mountain beat out ski hills such as Big White and Lake Louise, yet, the top three hills, all from larger cities, would have been difficult to catch.

Leading the virtual points race is Ottawa’s Mont Ste-Marie, followed by Calabogie Peaks another Ottawas hill, and Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park.

The top-10 ski hills advance and will have one week of voting to rally. The winner will be selected March 30.

Like so many sports, the Red Mountain Racers were unable to compete this season, but are looking forward to a more hopeful 2021-22 season.

Although the results came up just short, rallying residents and local businesses, while supporting local athletes was a worthwhile effort during a very difficult time.

“We’d love to thank everyone who took the time to vote or post photos, and especially Red Mountain Resort, Rossland Tourism, Rossland News and everyone else who helped us promote the contest,” said Chisholm. “Thank you!”

