Red Mountain Resort to sell residential lots amid COVID-19 crisis

Resort said realtors will practice social distancing with clients to mitigate threat of virus in community

The location of the development. Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Resort

Red Mountain Resort has decided to put 12 of its residential lots up for sale amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The lots are part of the resort’s Caldera Phase Three development in Rossland and cost between $168,000 and $194,000.

While Century 21 real estate agent Amy Ens said the homes are expected to start selling this month, she said she didn’t know what safety precautions construction workers would be taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Ens said she doesn’t expect any backlash from the community once the lots start selling.

“While the project is just starting to launch, I don’t expect any backlash yet at this time,” said Ens.

Red Mountain Resort said it is launching the development quietly due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Although our world, including the City of Rossland, is currently hunkered down in a unified effort to beat COVID-19, there have been several inquiries as to when Phase Three of our Caldera lots will be released,” said Red Mountain Resort in a statement.

“As a result of those requests, we are softly launching Caldera Phase Three as of this morning [April 14].

Resort CEO Howard Katkov said the lots are being sold in compliance with provincial regulations.

“We’re complying very strictly with the B.C. government,” said Katkov. “We’re abiding by anything that the B.C. government says for us to do from beginning to end.”

Katkov said all of the Century 21 realtors involved in the project will practice social distancing if people want to set up an appointment to view the lots.

The lots up for sale range in size from 5790 square feet to 10,031 square feet.

