The ski lift up Grey Mountain at RED Mountain Resort. (Photo: Guy Bertrand)

RED Mountain to close in response to COVID-19 pandemic

RED joins Whitewater resort in shutting operations for public health concerns

RED Mountain Resort says it’s closing the Rossland ski hill for the season on Tuesday.

Two days after saying it was “business as usual” at the ski hill, officials have had a change of heart.

“Our absolute top priority is the health and well being of our guests and employees – and to no lesser extent the health and well being of the community of Rossland,” says a release on Monday morning.

“We know each decision we make has a significant impact on the people and businesses in our community.”

The release says officials’ decision “has not been made lightly”.

“But we know it is prudent under the current COVID-19 status,” the release continues. “We sincerely apologize to you, our guests, for this inconvenience and request your patience with guest services and lodging as we process inquiries, and prepare informational updates to our website and social media platforms.”

It’s not the only local ski hill to shutter operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday evening, Whitewater resort also reversed its plans, and shut down its operations near Nelson.

SEE: Whitewater Ski Resort closes due to COVID-19 concerns

“This is an unprecedented time for everyone,” says the release. “We appreciate the support which we have received from all of you and we thank you for that. We will get through this together.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No travel ban, but travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits well over 300 COVID-19 cases
Next story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

RED Mountain to close in response to COVID-19 pandemic

RED joins Whitewater resort in shutting operations for public health concerns

Whitewater Ski Resort closes due to COVID-19 concerns

The resort made the announcement Sunday evening

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

West Kootenay residents advised to prepare for freshet

West Kootenay snowpack is at 121% of normal, Boundary snowpack is at 134% of normal

Testing for COVID-19 available in West Kootenay, but call first

Interior Health says people suspecting they have the virus must be screened first

No travel ban, but travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits well over 300 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read