RED Mountain to close in response to COVID-19 pandemic

RED Mountain Resort says it’s closing the Rossland ski hill for the season on Tuesday.

Two days after saying it was “business as usual” at the ski hill, officials have had a change of heart.

“Our absolute top priority is the health and well being of our guests and employees – and to no lesser extent the health and well being of the community of Rossland,” says a release on Monday morning.

“We know each decision we make has a significant impact on the people and businesses in our community.”

The release says officials’ decision “has not been made lightly”.

“But we know it is prudent under the current COVID-19 status,” the release continues. “We sincerely apologize to you, our guests, for this inconvenience and request your patience with guest services and lodging as we process inquiries, and prepare informational updates to our website and social media platforms.”

It’s not the only local ski hill to shutter operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday evening, Whitewater resort also reversed its plans, and shut down its operations near Nelson.

“This is an unprecedented time for everyone,” says the release. “We appreciate the support which we have received from all of you and we thank you for that. We will get through this together.”

