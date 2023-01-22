‘ReDi’ grant cycle opens for Greater Trail community projects

Since 1998, inclusive projects that benefit the public good such as after school band programs, fixes to Camp Tweedsmuir, regional health-care improvements, cultural days and arts initiatives, youth projects and so much more, have been kept afloat with aid from a yearly Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) grant-stream call the the CIP/APP (Community Initiatives Program/Affected Areas Program).

After 25 years, the Trust decided it was time to take that mouthful of a name and make it something much simpler, though the program criteria remains unchanged.

Now call “ReDi” grants, the new name was announced last week when the 2023 application intake opened.

Jessica Tiefenbach, Trust communications manager, explains what the new name signifies.

“The Trust regularly reviews programs to ensure they are relevant, effective, and delivering on strategic priorities as outlined in the Columbia Basin Management Plan,” she began. “A comprehensive review of both the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas programs in 2021 uncovered opportunities to further refine these programs.”

This review resulted in the Trust merging the two programs into Resident Directed (ReDi) grants.

To clarify, as a part of the application process, residents provide input on projects that are put forward and are invited to weigh in on their preferences, thus “resident directed.”

For example, (prior to the pandemic) some municipalities/areas held town meetings for residents to learn about each project applicant, then choose their favourites.

“ReDi grants continue to support projects that benefit the broad community and public good in the Basin by providing flexible support for community projects that incorporate resident input in funding decisions,” Tiefenbach added. “This name better reflects the nature and objective of the program.”

Funds will continue to be distributed by regional governments, locally that’s the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), and Indigenous partners.

Until Feb. 28, RDKB organizations with a project that meet program criteria can submit their online application for ReDi grant consideration for Area A, the villages of Fruitvale and Montrose, Area B, City of Trail, City of Rossland, and the Village of Warfield.

To create an account and access the application visit: ourtrust.org.

Funding allocations from the $4.2 million pot remain unchanged this year, including $362,072 to divvy between projects within the RDKB: Fruitvale ($36,950); Montrose ($36,950); Warfield ($36,950); Area A ($36,950); Area B ($36,950); Rossland ($55,280); and Trail ($122,045).

