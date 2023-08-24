The Clarke Creek wildfire has been improving because of favourable weather conditions. (Debra Stephens/Facebook)

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been improving because of favourable weather conditions. (Debra Stephens/Facebook)

Reduced activity on Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Wednesday afternoon

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Thursday but has shown low fire activity the last few days.

The fire has been burning at a rank 1. Because of this, on Wednesday afternoon, some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts. This means these residents can return to their homes but most still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if there is increased fire activity.

The full list of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a map to see where the borders of the zones are, can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) website cordemergency.ca/map.

Clarke Creek continues to sit at 370 hectares and remains out of control.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: North Shuswap on edge after alleged incident on Highway 1 amid wildfire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsLake CountryOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop
Next story
Bush Creek East wildfire in Shuswap could see large increase when smoke clears

Just Posted

Email letters to the editor to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Letter: Shelter proposal is for 1 per cent of Trail population

Trail council agreed to a one-term for BC Housing to relocate the downtown shelter to this Riverside Avenue property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council approves 1-year permit for Riverside Avenue shelter

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop

Ymir Backcountry Lodge, which operates in the mountains south of Nelson, has been ordered to cease operations by the forest ministry. Photo: Backcountryskilodge.ca
Backcountry ski lodge near Nelson ordered to close