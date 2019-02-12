Reduced spring service planned for Kootenay Lake ferry

Expected low lake levels is the reason for the longer wait times

The MV Balfour and MV Osprey 2000 will run reduced weight loads in March and April to account for expected low-lake levels. File photo

It might take longer than usual to cross Kootenay Lake on a ferry this spring.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement Monday that expected low-water levels in March and April will lead to potentially longer wait times.

From March 10 to 23, the 80-vehicle MV Osprey 2000 will run with a reduced weight load. The Osprey will then be out of service March 24 to April 12 and the MV Balfour will fill in, reducing the total capacity to 28 vehicles.

The Osprey returns to service with a reduced weight load April 13 to 20.

“Depending on the number and weight of commercial vehicles boarding the vessel during this time, the number of vehicles may need to be reduced. In some cases, this might result in a sailing wait for heavier vehicles,” read the statement.

The province plans to dredge shallow areas of the channel near the Balfour terminal this fall.