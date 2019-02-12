The MV Balfour and MV Osprey 2000 will run reduced weight loads in March and April to account for expected low-lake levels. File photo

Reduced spring service planned for Kootenay Lake ferry

Expected low lake levels is the reason for the longer wait times

It might take longer than usual to cross Kootenay Lake on a ferry this spring.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement Monday that expected low-water levels in March and April will lead to potentially longer wait times.

From March 10 to 23, the 80-vehicle MV Osprey 2000 will run with a reduced weight load. The Osprey will then be out of service March 24 to April 12 and the MV Balfour will fill in, reducing the total capacity to 28 vehicles.

The Osprey returns to service with a reduced weight load April 13 to 20.

“Depending on the number and weight of commercial vehicles boarding the vessel during this time, the number of vehicles may need to be reduced. In some cases, this might result in a sailing wait for heavier vehicles,” read the statement.

The province plans to dredge shallow areas of the channel near the Balfour terminal this fall.

Related: Province announces dredging and new vessel for Kootenay Lake Ferry

Previous story
B.C. government aims to stop concert ticket, payday loan gouging
Next story
NORAD chief warns of risk of new Cold War

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Mushing through the snow

Environment Canada B.C. issued a snowfall advisory for Trail on Tuesday

Castlegar’s first pot shop to open on Friday

The Higher Path is the culmination of years of hard work by owner Jeff Thompson

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read