Regional district brings innovative recycling unit to Big White

Powered by solar energy, the 40-foot repurposed shipping container is called an Express and Go model

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) and recycling company, Return-It, are introducing a state-of-the-art recycling unit to Big White this season.

“The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s is focused on being both smart and sustainable in everything we do,” said Diane Langman, chair of the RDKB board of directors.

“We also want to be sure all our residents have ready access to the services they need and want. Return-It shares these values and our partnership makes complete sense for the region and for Big White.”

Powered by solar energy, a 40-foot repurposed shipping container, called an Express and Go model, is an innovative alternative for those areas of the regional district without recycling depots or limited access to facilities.

“This repurposed 40-foot shipping container will revolutionize the recycling experience by allowing residents and visitors to conveniently drop off their pre-bagged beverage containers without sorting them,” said FH Highroad senior consultant Juliane Martine in a release.

Not only can users drop off their refundable beverage containers, your deposits will be returned with little fuss and no line ups, in what is the region’s first Return-it- Express and Go recycling station.

Skiers, hikers and mountain bikers no longer have to leave behind their refundable drink containers or transport them nearly an hour to a depot in Kelowna.

This accessible and small-format system is one of the ways Return-It is addressing the need for convenient recycling solutions in rural BC locations.

Visitors and permanent residents can create an online account by going to express.return-it.ca. Then, simply bring containers in a sealed and clear bag to the Express & GO System at 4500 Big White Road. A quick process requires users to print the bag label, enter the pin code provided at the time of registration, and finally, drop and go.

The Express and Go system will sort and count the returns so there’s no unnecessary line ups.

Refunds will be automatically sent to your online account where the money can be redeemed by Interac e-Transfer or cheque.

”This accessible and small-format system is one of the ways Return-It is addressing the need for convenient recycling solutions in rural BC locations,” said Martine. “This particular Express & GO system will mean that residents and visitors do not have to drive one-hour to the nearest bottle depot in order to properly recycle their containers.”

According to the release, Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers a year. In addition, every plastic container is recycled in B.C. and Alberta, where they’re cleaned and broken down into plastic pellets that can be used to make new plastic bottles.

“At Return-It, we have a long history of working alongside communities to address local needs,” said Allen Langdon, President and CEO of Return-It. “We are pleased to be providing recycling solutions that are both convenient for the community and encourage recycling. We want to thank the RDKB and Big White Ski Resort for their support and for making this possible.”


