The RDKB is closely monitoring flood levels at various creeks and rivers in the region. File photo

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary closely monitoring rising water levels

District said regional snowpack levels are currently at 122 per cent of normal

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary emergency operations centre says it’s monitoring river and creek levels daily with regional snowpack levels currently at 122 per cent of normal.

Emergency director Mark Stephens said the Kettle and Granby river systems near Grand Forks and creeks around Trail are being monitored the closest.

Stephens said snow has already started to melt at mid-to-high elevations in the region.

With rising water levels, Stephens said you should stay away from eroding river and creek banks.

Stephens said you should also report any major erosion or flooding by calling the province’s emergency coordination centre at 1-800-663-3456.

In May of 2018 , hundreds of people in Grand Forks and Osoyoos were displaced due to severe flooding.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has 250,000 sandbags in various communities to help reduce the risk of localized flooding.

flooding

