Regional district seeks input on Kootenay climate change strategies

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is asking residents for their input by participating in a new climate change survey.

“We’re seeking local opinions on climate change,” said Freya Phillips, senior energy specialist with the district. “We need to hear stories from our RDKB rural communities to know what citizens are thinking.

“We want to understand their concerns and challenges, know how their lives and livelihoods are affected, and identify what barriers there are to taking action so we can tailor the help and support we provide.”

The survey aims to drill into the experiences and priorities of those living and working in rural communities, rather than their urban neighbours. RDKB’s subsequent help, support and action will then be appropriately shaped to the nuances of the region.

“This survey is all about creating an action plan, one that effectively reduces energy and emissions, prepares local people for climate change and helps them adapt,” said Phillips. “It’s happening, we see it all around us and we collectively can do something about it. We just need residents’ input.”

If you live or own a business in Areas A, B (Lower Columbia – Old Glory), C (Christina Lake), D (Rural Grand Forks) or E (West Boundary), your opinion is being sought.

The survey can be filled in online jointheconversation.rdkb.com/climate-action-plan Link: Climate Action Plan | Regional District of Kootenay Boundary – Join the Conversation (rdkb.com).

Paper copies can be completed at the RDKB office reception in Trail.

The results of the survey will determine priorities and how the RDKB moves forwards to reduce emissions, increase building energy efficiencies, conserve water, Firesmart properties and remove barriers for individuals and businesses to take climate action, either directly, in partnership with others or advocating at a provincial and federal level.

