Regional fire rescue recovered couple and their dog from steep cliff

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue helped two people stranded on a steep hill in Beaver Valley on Sunday.

While searching for their dog, a male and a female became trapped on a steep cliff overlooking Beaver Creek, reported captain Jason Milne.

Seven members from Trail regional fire rescue 374 and six from Montrose 375 were called out at about noon.

The crews used a rope haul system to recover all three from the difficult terrain by about 1:30 p.m.

