Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Police in Calgary believe they have found the bodies of a missing woman and toddler who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The suspected remains of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, were found about 4 a.m. Monday in a heavily wooded part of Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

READ MORE: Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

“To protect the integrity of this investigation and future court proceedings, we are unable to release details about what lead to the discovery of the bodies,” police said in a news release.

They said officers rearrested a man they briefly took into custody two weeks ago, but are not identifying him until charges are laid. That was expected to happen later Monday or Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 34, previously told media outlets that he was the one police questioned and that Lovett and the child lived in his southeast Calgary home.

He has said he is innocent.

Autopsies were to begin Monday, but the cause of death was not expected to be released.

Lovett and the girl were last seen April 16. Police said an online purchase from Lovett’s account was made two days later, but they don’t know if she’s the one who made it.

The pair were reported missing after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

“Our lives have been devastated and our hearts are heavy,” the Lovett family said in a statement released by police.

“We are trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened to our loved ones.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Human-generated noise noted as key factor endangering whales off East Coast
Next story
Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Just Posted

Body of man recovered from Kootenay River

The man had been missing for almost a year after his truck plunged into the river.

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Montrose

The man made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Close to 100 athletes competed in the 18th edition of the Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Meet

Southeast Fire Centre gets $907,000 to reduce wildfire risk

Funding to help support local wildfire prevention efforts and educate people about wildfire safety

Reader survey offers up $5,000 prize

The survey questions will help to gauge shopping patterns over the next year

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Most Read