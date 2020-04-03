All city parks and playgrounds are closed, including the Trail Sk8 Park. (City of Trail photo)

Reminder to boarders, Trail Sk8Park is closed

Trail bylaw enforcement regularly patrols city playgrounds and parks

The city is again reminding the community that outdoor municipal spaces – including the Trail Sk8Park – are closed.

“The City of Trail thanks you for your ongoing support and commitment to COVID-19 prevention as we continue to practice social distancing by refraining from social gatherings, staying home and only going out for essentials, and keeping two metres (six feet) between you and others at all times,” the city emphasizes.

“We also commend everyone for their frequent hand sanitization and etiquette while out shopping for groceries and other necessary household items.”

The city is again asking the community-at-large for its 100 per cent commitment to respect the closure of the playgrounds and Trail SK8 Park.

“We understand these are very challenging times, and we also acknowledge the several other difficulties people are facing right now,” the city stated.

“However, for the safety and consideration of our entire community, we remind everyone that all playgrounds and the Trail SK8 Park are closed until further notice.”

These preventative measures are in place for the safety of all citizens; therefore, city staff says they are relying on the public to maintain the health and protection safeguards.

“For our city and to lessen the burden on the essential workers who put themselves at risk daily for the care of others,” the city says.

“COVID-19 is highly transmissible and can infect anyone, at any age. It will be tragic to our community and the region if this virus continues to spread.”

The municipal bylaw officer will continue to patrol the playgrounds and Trail SK8 Park and the city will continue to follow the direction of the provincial and federal health officials to implement precautionary measures to stop the spread.

“Trail, we are in this together,” the City of Trail stressed. “Let’s commit to prevention now.”

Young people are not immune from serious health consequences from COVID-19, Canada’s top doctor warned this week.

Dr. Theresa Tam said 10 per cent of Canada’s hospitalized cases are people under the age of 40.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Tam said there were 7,708 cases and 89 deaths as a result of the virus. About three per cent of the more than 225,000 people tested have returned positive results.

“Young are not spared from severe outcomes,” Tam said.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said out of the total of 1,066 cases in B.C., 606 have now fully recovered – a rate of 57 per cent. Fifty-three people more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday.

City of TrailCoronavirusLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Projections show between 3,000 and 15,000 could die from COVID-19 in Ontario
Next story
Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Just Posted

Cominco, West Kootenay Power, perpetuated in place names

Place Names: Consolidated Mining and Smelting (CM&S) became Cominco, then Teck-Cominco, then Teck

Reminder to boarders, Trail Sk8Park is closed

Trail bylaw enforcement regularly patrols city playgrounds and parks

Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail shelter remains open amid pandemic

The emergency shelter season usually ends March 31

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Most Read