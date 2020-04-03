Reminder to boarders, Trail Sk8Park is closed

The city is again reminding the community that outdoor municipal spaces – including the Trail Sk8Park – are closed.

“The City of Trail thanks you for your ongoing support and commitment to COVID-19 prevention as we continue to practice social distancing by refraining from social gatherings, staying home and only going out for essentials, and keeping two metres (six feet) between you and others at all times,” the city emphasizes.

“We also commend everyone for their frequent hand sanitization and etiquette while out shopping for groceries and other necessary household items.”

The city is again asking the community-at-large for its 100 per cent commitment to respect the closure of the playgrounds and Trail SK8 Park.

“We understand these are very challenging times, and we also acknowledge the several other difficulties people are facing right now,” the city stated.

“However, for the safety and consideration of our entire community, we remind everyone that all playgrounds and the Trail SK8 Park are closed until further notice.”

These preventative measures are in place for the safety of all citizens; therefore, city staff says they are relying on the public to maintain the health and protection safeguards.

“For our city and to lessen the burden on the essential workers who put themselves at risk daily for the care of others,” the city says.

“COVID-19 is highly transmissible and can infect anyone, at any age. It will be tragic to our community and the region if this virus continues to spread.”

The municipal bylaw officer will continue to patrol the playgrounds and Trail SK8 Park and the city will continue to follow the direction of the provincial and federal health officials to implement precautionary measures to stop the spread.

“Trail, we are in this together,” the City of Trail stressed. “Let’s commit to prevention now.”

Young people are not immune from serious health consequences from COVID-19, Canada’s top doctor warned this week.

Dr. Theresa Tam said 10 per cent of Canada’s hospitalized cases are people under the age of 40.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Tam said there were 7,708 cases and 89 deaths as a result of the virus. About three per cent of the more than 225,000 people tested have returned positive results.

“Young are not spared from severe outcomes,” Tam said.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said out of the total of 1,066 cases in B.C., 606 have now fully recovered – a rate of 57 per cent. Fifty-three people more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday.

