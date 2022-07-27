Report gives financial snapshot of Kootenay-Boundary

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is asking locals to go online and take a look at its newly released annual report.

“This document is a way for us to report on our 2021 challenges and successes and to show our communities how we manage the services we deliver to our residents,” explains Linda Worley, Area B director and RDKB board chair.

Detailed in the annual report are 2021 accomplishments including: the designation of Cascade Cemetery (Area A) and the Franklin Trail (Area D) as heritage sites; receiving funding from FortisBC for a senior energy specialist for an additional two years; starting the retrofit of The Bailey Theatre rigging system/orchestra pit which was supported by the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and Columbia Basin Trust; receiving an additional $1 million in provincial grants for the Food Hub project; and receiving approval of $46 million in provincial and federal funding for the Columbia Pollution Control Centre (waste water treatment) upgrade project.

“Unlike municipalities, regional districts are not legislated to produce annual reports,” notes Barbara Ihlen, chief finance officer. “However, the RDKB has chosen to create the document to be transparent and accountable to the region’s citizens on how their needs are met, funds are raised, tax dollars are spent, and to also measure what strategic plan objectives have been achieved,” she adds.

“We’ve adapted our financial information to transform from what can be an incredibly dry read into an informative, visually impressive one with a financial and statistical section that underlies our commitment to open and responsible reporting.”

The online document is highlighted by attention-grabbing imagery of the region, such as a shot taken by Tina Bryan at Nursery Bridge in Grand Forks and other local photographers capturing the Kootenay-Boundary essence from the ski hills of Big White in the west to the serenity of Champion Lakes in the east.

To access the digital report and take a look at how tax dollars are managed for short and long-term needs visit: rdkb.com.

Then click on the “2021 Review” link.

