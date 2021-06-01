Report petty theft in Trail area via RCMP online tool

With petty theft on the rise in the Trail area, police are reminding locals to report property crimes via the RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool.

Simply visit the site by searching “RCMP online reporting BC.” Various links will pop up, so click on ocre.sielc.rcmp-grc.ca.ca.

The user will be prompted to enter the address of the incident and then will be asked to type in a valid email address and details of the incident being reported. The person will be contacted by the local detachment if more information is required.

Not all crime can be reported online. What can be reported via the online tool is: damage/mischief under $5,000 to property and/or vehicles; theft of bicycle under $5,000; theft under $5,000; theft under $5,000 from vehicle; and lost property.

Plant theft alert

The Trail detachment is receiving reports from locals, and municipal officials, that plant and flower thefts are occurring in the city and surrounding area. Police recognize that plant and flower thefts can be very personal to homeowners who take much pride in their efforts to create beauty in their yards and gardens, says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “These homeowners are trying to contribute to the overall attractiveness of the area and show that Trail is a place to call home.”

The RCMP, however, request the public to refrain from calling the emergency line. Instead, report suspicious activity in regards to a plant or flower theft to the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566, or use the online reporting tool.

Theft of wallet

The morning of May 21, the detachment was called about a wallet stolen overnight from a vehicle parked in the 200-block of Binns Street in West Trail. The resident realized his wallet was stolen after he checked his bank balance and noted two unauthorized transactions at a local business. Police continue to investigate this matter.

Trail RCMP remind the public to always secure their valuables and secure their vehicles from theft and animals in search of food.



