Black Press file image

Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with sign vandalism

Election campaigns can sometimes bring out the worst in people.

On the home front this is evidenced by the fact that Trail police have been fielding numerous calls about sign vandalism.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP is receiving complaints about tampering with election signs which included moving, covering, and vandalizing signs,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed.

With six candidates running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, election signage will be dotting the landscape leading up to the vote on Oct. 21.

Thus, Wicentowich asks anyone who witnesses this type of activity to contact the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.

While Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with signs that are destroyed, removed or stolen, the organization advises candidates to notify local police, as destruction of private property is a criminal offence; and/or send a complaint in writing to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

As far as content, the Canada Elections Act does not regulate the content of campaign signs.

However, all partisan and election advertising messages, including campaign signs, must contain a “tagline” stating who has authorized the message.

A candidate’s or political party’s official agent must authorize candidate signs. If the advertising was placed by a third party, it must include the third party’s name, telephone number, and physical or Internet address.

The Canada Elections Act does not regulate or prohibit displaying campaign signs outside a federal election period. However, provincial or municipal laws may regulate campaign signs placed on public or private property before or during an election period.

In the City of Trail, for example, a political sign may be installed in any zone up to 30 days prior to a municipal, provincial, federal or school board election or referendum. Signs are not permitted on municipal parklands, on/or adjacent to city-owned or occupied buildings, or in locations that may cause a traffic or pedestrian hazard.

Political signs must be removed within seven days of said election.

Previous story
Slocan Valley fibre optic line progressing through permitting
Next story
Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Just Posted

Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Elections Canada has no jurisdiction to deal with sign vandalism

Slocan Valley fibre optic line progressing through permitting

But the completion date has been pushed back by about a year

Ten teams kick off Kootenay Savings Super League Curling

Kootenay Savings Super League is in the hack on Trail Curling Club ice every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Trail RCMP looking for man accused of indecent exposure

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment

‘It’s worse than the tech industry’: Facing barriers, women in cannabis meet for support

Informal networking get-together in Nelson lets women share their stories

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Most Read