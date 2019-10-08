Reports of election sign vandalism in Greater Trail

Election campaigns can sometimes bring out the worst in people.
On the home front this is evidenced by the fact that Trail police have been fielding numerous calls about sign vandalism.
“The Trail and Greater District RCMP is receiving complaints about tampering with election signs which included moving, covering, and vandalizing signs,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed.
With six candidates running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, election signage will be dotting the landscape leading up to the vote on Oct. 21.
Thus, Wicentowich asks anyone who witnesses this type of activity to contact the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.