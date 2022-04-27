Residents asked to name Rossland’s affordable housing/city hall building

Name suggestions should appeal to Rossland residents; be simple, distinctive, and recognizable

The 37 residential units will be available for tenancy applications mid-summer.

Names have significance and meaning, which reflect a sense of place, peace, empowermment and identity.

So the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (Society) and the City of Rossland are asking residents to come up with suggestions for a permanent appellation for the new City Hall and Affordable Workforce Housing building located at 1920 Third Avenue in Rossland.

According to a city release, “Possible name suggestions should appeal to Rossland residents; be simple, distinctive, and recognizable; may convey a sense of place and celebrate the distinguishing characteristics of the neighbourhood or Rossland area; and should respect the community’s values, history, and culture, including those of the local and traditional Indigenous groups. Creativity is welcomed.”

When finished, the landmark building will include the new city hall, city offices, and community meeting spaces on the main floor as well as 37 units of affordable workforce housing on the three floors above.

Residents can send their ideas for a fitting new handle for the midtown project to the Society and the City of Rossland, where they are accepting name entries until May 20.

Go to the “Contact Us” section of the Society website: LowerColumbiaHousing.ca/Contact. Or, submit suggestions in writing to: Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, PO Box 44, Trail, B.C., V1R 4L3.

Society members and the city staff will coordinate, and review suggestions to choose the new building name. The name will be announced in mid-June.

This project was made possible with support from BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund delivered in partnership with the Government of Canada.

Read: Applications accepted midsummer for Rossland development



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingRossland