Residents of two Castlegar care homes relocated due to wildfire

Talarico Place and Castleview Care Centre residents sent to care homes within the Kootenay Boundary

Residents at Talarico Place in Castlegar have been relocated to other care homes in the region. File photo

Residents from two Castlegar long-term care homes have been relocated to different facilities due to the Merry Creek Wildfire.

Interior Health says it has evacuated the residents as a precautionary measure.

Sixty residents from Talarico Place and 54 residents from Castleview Care Centre have been relocated temporarily to alternate care homes within the Kootenay Boundary.

Interior Health says its priority is to ensure residents are safe and receiving appropriate care and supports during this challenging time.

Talarico Place is owned and operated by Interior Health, while Castleview Care Centre is owned and operated by Chantelle Management Ltd.

At this time, all services at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre and the Urgent and Primary Care Centre remain open.

Interior Health plans include support for anyone who is isolating due to COVID-19, ensuring separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

The Merry Creek Wildfire started on July 1 and has spread to 15 hectares as of Friday afternoon.

More than 30 residences in the Regional District of Central Kootenay have been ordered to evacuate while several areas of Castlegar are under evacuation alert.

