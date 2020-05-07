Resiliency fund created for Rossland residents impacted by COVID-19 crisis

The fund will help to provide short and long-term financial relief for residents

Rossland city counsel members have decided to establish a resiliency fund to help residents who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Counsel members instructed city staff to create the fund from general operational savings during a meeting on May 4.

Mayor Kathy Moore said the resiliency fund is still in its early stages.

“We haven’t defined the parameters around how big the fund will be or what exactly we’ll be using it for,” said Moore.

“At this point, we’re trying to gather information on what the true impact of the pandemic is on Rosslanders.”

The resiliency fund could be used flexibly by the city, according to Moore.

“Since we already have a stability fund with $200,000 in it, the fund could be a subset of that,” said Moore.

“It could also be an entirely new fund. We just want to have it in place.”

City reserves could also be used to help boost the resiliency fund.

The fund will aim to provide both short and long-term financial relief for Rosslanders.

