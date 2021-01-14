Responders attend two-vehicle accident in Trail

Occupants of two vehicles were transported to the Trail hospital

An accident at the intersection of Victoria St. and Bay Ave. in Trail backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon, while emergency crews responded.

At about 3 p.m., a five-man crew from the Trail station of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue and members of the Trail RCMP detachment were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident.

Traffic was rerouted and delayed for about an hour as crews worked to remove the damaged vehicles and provide care to the drivers and passengers.

Captain Grant Tyson says occupants of the vehicles were transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with injuries reported to be minor.

The accident is under investigation by the RCMP.





