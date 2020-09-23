Restoring Madonna

The statue sits in the Colombo Lodge Piazza in the City of Trail Gulch

A good deed definitely supercedes the bad.

And in a way, sometimes it can bring back faith that there is always more good in the world than bad.

This is at the heart of how the smashed-to-pieces Madonna came to be replaced with a new Madonna this week in a special cobbled corner of the Trail Gulch.

The little nook in the Colombo Piazza has stood bare for almost one year after the original icon and the shelf it rested on was vandalized beyond repair in the Rossland Avenue park last October.

Until last week that is.

That’s when Simone and Melissa Tancorre – of Tancorre Construction in Trail – donated a new Madonna to the Colombo Lodge and installed the statue back where she belongs.

“Simone and Melissa moved to Trail from Italy not too long ago,” the Colombo Lodge’s Roland Perri told the Times, mentioning Melissa grew up in Trail but had moved to Italy.

“Simone is a Colombo Lodge member and wanted to make the donation after he learned of the vandalism.”

The smashing of the long-standing Madonna statue in the piazza had lodge members voicing their frustration at this thoughtless act last fall, and above all else, their sadness.

“We’re just happy the piazza is back to how it was meant to be,” Melissa told the Times.

The Colombo Piazza was blessed by Father Gabriel in October 2007, and has since been open to the public.

Original story here: Vandals smash Madonna statue in the historic Trail Gulch

