Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

Proof of vaccination will be required at all organized events and fitness classes, says Interior Health in an email.

For smaller organized events, participants will be required to show proof of vaccination (minimum one dose) until Oct. 24. After that, full vaccination will be required. Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and outdoor events may be up to 100 people.

Proof of full vaccination will be required for participants at all large events, which is consistent with Step 3 of B.C’s Restart Plan. Indoor events may include 50 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is greater. Outdoor events may include 5,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is greater.

High-intensity group exercise classes in the Interior are now permitted if all participants and instructors are fully vaccinated. All other fitness and exercise classes require proof of a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine until Oct. 24, after which two doses will be required.

Additionally, alcohol service in the Central Okanagan may resume after 10 p.m. effective today (Sept. 13).

The following regional health orders remain in place across the Interior region:

·Gatherings in vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one other household.

·Outdoor personal gatherings (e.g., birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) are limited to no more than 50 people, and indoor personal gatherings are limited to five guests or one other household.

Non-essential travel to or from the Interior is still discouraged unless individuals are fully vaccinated.

These measures will remain in place until the Interior Health region experiences lower cases and higher vaccination rates.

“Thank you to everyone across the Interior who continues to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “However, we can’t let our guard down now. Getting vaccinated and being able to show proof of vaccination is how we can now resume some events and activities safely and with more people.”

Restrictions on gatherings specific to Interior Health will be relaxed for businesses that use B.C.’s vaccine card program.

“That extra layer of protection means we can now start going back to those activities in the Interior Health that had been restricted over the last little while as cases increased,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a Sept. 13 press conference.

Henry did not provide full details on what exactly would change but said the orders would be amended to allow for exemptions for businesses and events that use the vaccine card to ensure attendees are vaccinated.

The province imposed several regional restrictions on the Central Okanagan in late July, expanding them across the Interior Health Authority in mid-August. Those orders included several limits on different types of gatherings.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the proof of vaccination program on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

One dose is required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Interior Health will be providing further details on what exactly will change for businesses in the region.

