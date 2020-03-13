(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)

RI outbreak in Trail extended care wing expected to end March 19

Interior Health says the outbreak of Respiratory Illness (RI) in the extended care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is expected to end on Thursday, March 19.

Respiratory infections cover many illnesses including influenza.

“Long-term care facilities typically experience a rise in contagious illnesses during the winter months,” Katherine Brooks, Interior Health clinical operations manager for long-term care, Trail, told the Times on March 9.

“Scenario B is a measure implemented for a respiratory outbreak when a more severe respiratory illness is suspected due to a non-influenza cause,” she said.

“All samples from respiratory infection outbreaks in long-term care are being submitted to BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.”

Visitors are advised to reschedule visits if they are sick with respiratory symptoms.

It is recommended that all visitors who are not vaccinated against influenza wear a mask if they enter resident care areas.

All visitors are required to perform hand hygiene on arrival and immediately prior to leaving the resident’s room.

Of note is that, to date, there has been one case of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region and that was diagnosed one month ago.

“So far, only the one case (of COVID-19) in IH from Feb. 14,” Interior Health said Friday, March 13.

“That person was not in a facility and self-isolated immediately to recover at home.”

*******************************************************************************************************

Previous, March 11:

Interior Health is reporting that eight residents out of 49 living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion are on “Scenario B” isolation precaution.

“Long-term care facilities typically experience a rise in contagious illnesses during the winter months,” Katherine Brooks, IH clinical operations manager for long-term care, Trail, told the Times Monday afternoon.

“Scenario B is a measure implemented for a respiratory outbreak when a more severe respiratory illness is suspected due to a non-influenza cause,” she said.

“All samples from respiratory infection outbreaks in long-term care are being submitted to BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.”

Respiratory infections (RI) are often spread when people cough or sneeze and droplets of their respiratory secretions come into direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth, nose, or airway of another person.

Because micro-organisms in droplets can survive on other surfaces, droplet-spread infections can also be spread indirectly when people touch contaminated hands, surfaces and objects.

Outbreaks of RI can occur at any time during the year. A number of viruses and several bacteria can cause institutional RI outbreaks, such as Parainfluenza, Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Coronavirus, Rhinovirus, Human metapneumovirus, Adenovirus, Streptococcus pneumoniae or Bordetella Pertussis.

Influenza is a major cause of respiratory outbreaks and can occur at any time, but is largely limited to the period from Nov. 1 to March 30.

Previous, March 8:

Active outbreaks inside two senior care homes in Trail have Interior Health (IH) asking visitors to stay away.

The first is Poplar Ridge Pavilion, the extended care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

A respiratory illness prompted the IH advisory – Scenario B – on Thursday, March 5.

Previous: Outbreak prompts advisory for visitors to extended care wing in Trail hospital, Jan. 17, 2019

This status may impact families and facility residents in the following ways: activities and outings may be cancelled; gowns, gloves and masks may be worn by staff when caring for your family member; and to prevent the illness from spreading, your family member may be encouraged to stay in their room, receive their meals in their room or be asked to sit at a separate table; residents may be transferred to the hospital if they require additional treatment.

Non-urgent medical appointments may need to be rescheduled.


