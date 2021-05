In the springtime of 1912, Charlie Hoeffer rolled through town in his “Premier,” the fourth car to be purchased in Trail.

Hoeffer sits at the wheel with Ray Jones next to him. Others are unknown.

The photo was taken in front of the Crown Point Hotel.

Back then a Premier car cost at least $3,000, which equates to $84,000+ in today’s currency.

