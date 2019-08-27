Jim Bailey photo.

Riding the South Okanagan-West Kootenay region

This is the fourth year MP Richard Cannings has traveled the riding on his bike

For the fourth straight year, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, Richard Cannings, embarked on his Ride the Riding Tour, with a stop at The Doorway in downtown Trail on Sunday.

Cannings invites people to ride with him during the journey or meet him at a number of stops along the way.

He began his tour in Nakusp on Friday and is scheduled to finish his ride on Thursday in Oliver.


