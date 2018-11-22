‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

A popular petition that saw a flag associated with Imperial Japan and the Second World War removed from a Langley classroom has attracted a counter-petition.

The petition titled “Bring back our history flags” so far has only 29 signatures.

The controversy erupted last week when a student at Walnut Grove Secondary posted a petition on change.org after seeing the flag in a history classroom.

The first petition called for the flag to be removed because of its association with Japanese Imperialism, and particularly with some of the war crimes committed by the Empire of Japan during the Second World War.

The original petition currently has more than 11,000 signatures.

The flag was taken down temporarily to allow “further discussion,” said district spokesman Ken Hoff.

The student who originally created the petition, and some of those who objected, are Korean or Korean-Canadian students.

Japan conquered Korea and thousands of women from Korea and other conquered territories were used as sex slaves by the occupation, dubbed “comfort women.”

The counter-petition said the flag was used in a history classroom for educational purposes, and that the flag should be a reminder for people of “the mistakes of those crimes and take action so it doesn’t happen again.”

“We all understand that this is a touchy subject but the best way to improve as a society is to keep the flag up,” the petition reads.

The name on the counter-petition is an anonymous “WGSS student.”

The “rising sun” flag has a red sun on a white field, with red rays coming out from the center of the flag. The current national flag of Japan is a simple red sun on a white background.

READ MORE: Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Fernie skier inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame
Next story
Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Just Posted

Trail Legion raises $22,000 through poppy campaign

Funds from the annual campaign support local charities and provincial veteran causes

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Most Read