River level near Trail to drop 3.1 feet this weekend

BC Hydro is advising of a signficant drop in water levels of the Columbia River near Trail this weekend.

Discharge rates from Arrow Lakes Reservoir will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.

When combined with the outflows from the Kootenay River, Columbia River levels at Birchbank are expected to decrease by 0.95 metres (3.1 feet) over the two days.

BC Hydro asks the public to make safety a top priority when planning activities near the river.

