Rivervale campfire spreads, doused by fire crews

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue put out an abandoned campfire near Rivervale Thursday morning. Photo: contributed

Regional District Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near Rivervale Thursday morning.

Crews from Trail and Warfield arrived on scene of an abandoned campfire which had spread to nearby trees and brush just north of Rivervale on Hwy 22 at around 9 a.m.

The fire was quickly contained to prevent further expansion and mop up completed by 10:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation by Regional fire and recue.

With recent heat warnings and fire bans, residents should take care and only have fires in designated areas. Also, be certain they are out before leaving unattended.

From noon Thursday June 23, category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast B.C.

A category 3 fire is any fire that is larger than 2m high by 3m wide, meaning the ban applies to burn piles, windrows and burning grass.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

