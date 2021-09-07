Road re-surfacing underway in Fruitvale and Area A

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is advising drivers through Fruitvale and the town’s vicinity as well as Area A, to watch for paving crews on the highway and at side roads.

A resurfacing project is underway now and until November.

Hot-in-place resurfacing is a made-in-B.C. process that involves repurposing the existing asphalt by heating, softening and blending it with a small amount of new asphalt before re-applying it to the road surface.

The province says this method extends the life of the surface, is faster, saves resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer are outlined in the backgrounder that follows.

Almost $42 million is being invested in highway resurfacing, and nearly $11 million is being spent on side road improvements in 2021.

“While highways and roads remain open, travel restrictions for non-essential travel between regions remain in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.” the transport ministry states.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

Find updates on delays and closures at: Drivebc.ca.

