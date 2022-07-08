Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries is warning customers debit and debit credit card payment services at many of its terminals and on board its ships are down due to the wide-spread Rogers network outages.

The ferry operator alerted its customers of the impact by tweet just after 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 8), and said it will be providing updates on the situation through social media.

Due to the Rogers outage this morning, debit & credit card services are impacted at a number of #BCFerries terminals & on board vessels. We will continue to provide updates here. Thank you for your patience as we look to restore these services. ^km pic.twitter.com/CIKUtm8OC3 — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) July 8, 2022

In a news release published at 11:45 a.m., the company clarified credit card transactions are not currently affected, and the impact is limited to Canadian debit cards and Canadian debit credit cards.

Customers are being encouraged to carry cash if they do not have a credit card. Prepaid bookings by credit card can be made by phoning the customer service centre at 1-888-223-3779.

Rogers users across the country are struggling to make calls or log on to the Internet Friday. The company said in a tweet it is aware of the issues, and is working to resolve them “as soon as possible.”

