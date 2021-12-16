Rogers to build two cell towers in Pass Creek and Crescent Valley

New cell towers are coming for Pass Creek and Crescent Valley. (File photo)

Better cell phone coverage is coming for the Pass Creek and Crescent Valley areas.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) announced on Dec. 16 that Rogers Communications has committed to bridging the gap in connectivity in Pass Creek and Crescent Valley by building two new cell towers.

Rogers is prepared to commit up to $2 million to build the towers. The funding will cover 100 per cent of the cost of construction and equipment.

RDCK Area I director Andy Davidoff welcomes the commitment that will enhance safety for residents and economic development in the Pass Creek Valley.

“These towers are imperative to improving public safety and connecting our region to the rest of the province and country,” said Davidoff.

“All of our emergency service providers have been requesting cell service in Pass Creek as a safety measure for many years to avoid situations where fire and police departments or residents are unable to communicate because of a lack of cell service during an emergency.”

RDCK Area H Director Walter Popoff said, “This is a long time coming for our community and countless hours have been spent working with Rogers and Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation, to come up with a solution.”

“After the Lemon Creek jet fuel spill in 2013, I realized how important it is to the safety of Area H residents to have cell service in the Slocan Valley and I have been working towards that end over these last few years.”

Rogers will now begin the comprehensive regulatory process to obtain approval for the two towers, including a collaborative process to determine optimal sites to ensure the largest amount of coverage for the area with the least amount of impact to the community.

