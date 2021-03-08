Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rolling back progress for women should not be COVID-19’s legacy: Trudeau

Trudeau noted the pandemic’s toll on women, with many leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men

A rollback of the progress women have made can’t be a legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday as he virtually addressed an annual event aimed at getting more women’s voices heard by, and in, the House of Commons.

Trudeau noted the pandemic’s toll on women, many leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men, and often taking on the greater share of caring for kids at home.

“Of course, I don’t have to tell you that, you’re living it,” Trudeau said to the delegates of the annual Daughters of the Vote event.

Women’s voices shouldn’t just be heard on the economic recovery from the pandemic but also on fighting systemic racism, climate change and gender-based violence, Trudeau said.

More also needs to be done to lift up women who are Indigenous, Black, or women of colour, he said.

“We are all stronger for the leadership of women and people of every gender identity,” Trudeau said.

“There’s no doubt, when you add women, you change politics and you change it for the better.”

Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole said women bring a wealth of bold new ideas and a desire to build a better nation for themselves and for the generations that follow.

“I believe that we need more women involved in every level of Canadian politics and that together we can overcome the challenges facing our country and secure future for all Canadians,” he said.

The delegates also heard from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. In 2019 he received a standing ovation in an event marked by tension over Trudeau’s ejection of a senior female cabinet minister and then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s stance on some social issues.

The annual Daughters of the Vote program began in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of some women in Canada being given the right to vote.

It’s organized by Equal Voice, and brings 338 female delegates representing every federal riding in Canada to the House of Commons for several days of political action, education and advocacy.

READ MORE: Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

——

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusInternational Women's DayJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Revealing Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across U.K.
Next story
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Just Posted

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Last week warming temperatures were a concern for Avalanche Canada forecasters, and those trends likely contributed to an avalanche that killed a West Kootenay snowmobiler on Thursday, March 4. Jen Coulter file photo.
Warming trend contributed to Kaslo fatality: Avalanche Canada

Concern for persistent layers has reduced since then

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
Father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

baseball back in Butler
Play Ball! Butler Park opening for league play

City council gives approval and guidance for Trail Youth Baseball season

The Trail Smoke Eaters hope to hear news this week on a potential return to play. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters, league still wait for go ahead from province

The BCHL is trying to work out a return to play plan with the province

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

Most Read