Rolling through summer at the Trail Sk8 Park

A helmet and adherence to pandemic precautions is all that’s required for the free sessions

The first day of skateboard coaching launched at the Trail Sk8Park last week. See story for dates and times of this free all-ages offering. (City of Trail photo)

Does anyone out there want to get on board -a skateboard that is – and learn a few new tricks?

Then, no matter your age, the city’s two skate park hosts Brenden Wright and Jaryd Justice-Moote can help you roll into a new pastime this “Summer at the Skatepark.”

A helmet, and adherence to pandemic precautions, are all that’s required to take part in the coaching sessions running Tuesday to Thursday mornings at the Trail Sk8 Park from now until the end of August.

“This is for all ages, kids and youth and adults are all welcome,” Lisa Manaigre, Trail’s recreation coordinator, told the Times. “For anyone who would like to learn how to skateboard, and for those who don’t have one, we have free use of skateboards during a lesson.”

She says this all-ages opportunity is thanks to the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation, a main sponsor whose contribution helped the city acquire skateboards and gear that people can use for free (post-pandemic for the latter).

Coaches Wright and Justice-Moote, have extensive experience with skateboarding.

“Both have taken the Instructor Training and Accreditation Program through the Skaters for Public Skateparks Drop-In to Skateboarding Organization,” Manaigre said.

“This training prepares instructors for teaching skateboarding with an emphasis on safety and conscientious decision-making while reducing risk. Our goal with ‘Summer At The Skatepark’ is to offer support for all skateboarders in a welcoming atmosphere and to teach proper etiquette and safety practices.”

Participants must sign a waiver and ensure they are coming to the skate park healthy.

“There will be a verbal Self Assessment Health Questionnaire to ensure Covid-19 safety procedures,” Manaigre advised. “Helmets are mandatory and armour is highly recommended for all participants – please bring your own to each session,” she clarified.

“For future programs, we will be able to offer free use of helmets, and armour (elbow and knee pads),” said Manaigre. “But due to COVID-19 precautions, we will only be able to offer free use of skateboards this summer.”

The free drop-in sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 27.

For more information, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or email parksadmin@trail.ca.



