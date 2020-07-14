The first day of skateboard coaching launched at the Trail Sk8Park last week. See story for dates and times of this free all-ages offering. (City of Trail photo)

Rolling through summer at the Trail Sk8 Park

A helmet and adherence to pandemic precautions is all that’s required for the free sessions

Does anyone out there want to get on board -a skateboard that is – and learn a few new tricks?

Then, no matter your age, the city’s two skate park hosts Brenden Wright and Jaryd Justice-Moote can help you roll into a new pastime this “Summer at the Skatepark.”

A helmet, and adherence to pandemic precautions, are all that’s required to take part in the coaching sessions running Tuesday to Thursday mornings at the Trail Sk8 Park from now until the end of August.

“This is for all ages, kids and youth and adults are all welcome,” Lisa Manaigre, Trail’s recreation coordinator, told the Times. “For anyone who would like to learn how to skateboard, and for those who don’t have one, we have free use of skateboards during a lesson.”

Read more: Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

Read more: Introducing the Trail Sk8 Park!

She says this all-ages opportunity is thanks to the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation, a main sponsor whose contribution helped the city acquire skateboards and gear that people can use for free (post-pandemic for the latter).

Coaches Wright and Justice-Moote, have extensive experience with skateboarding.

“Both have taken the Instructor Training and Accreditation Program through the Skaters for Public Skateparks Drop-In to Skateboarding Organization,” Manaigre said.

“This training prepares instructors for teaching skateboarding with an emphasis on safety and conscientious decision-making while reducing risk. Our goal with ‘Summer At The Skatepark’ is to offer support for all skateboarders in a welcoming atmosphere and to teach proper etiquette and safety practices.”

Participants must sign a waiver and ensure they are coming to the skate park healthy.

“There will be a verbal Self Assessment Health Questionnaire to ensure Covid-19 safety procedures,” Manaigre advised. “Helmets are mandatory and armour is highly recommended for all participants – please bring your own to each session,” she clarified.

“For future programs, we will be able to offer free use of helmets, and armour (elbow and knee pads),” said Manaigre. “But due to COVID-19 precautions, we will only be able to offer free use of skateboards this summer.”

The free drop-in sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 27.

For more information, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or email parksadmin@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search for father of girls found dead in Quebec enters sixth day
Next story
Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Just Posted

Fiscal snapshot shows deteriorating state of Canadian federal finances

By Jake Fuss On Wednesday, the Trudeau government released a “fiscal snapshot”… Continue reading

Fort Shepherd Conservancy opens for limited use

Limited recreational use is permitted including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.

Rolling through summer at the Trail Sk8 Park

A helmet and adherence to pandemic precautions is all that’s required for the free sessions

Inclusiveness planning imperative for re-development of old Beaver Valley School

Letter to the Editor from Ben Postmus

New seniors care facility in Nelson to be built at Mount St. Francis site

Mount St. Francis hasn’t been in use since 2005

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Most Read