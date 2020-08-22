The Rose Garden Cafe at Lakeside Park has closed after one of its employees was told they may have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19. Photo: Tyler Harper

Rose Garden Cafe in Nelson closed due to COVID-19 concerns

One of the cafe’s employees has been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

The Rose Garden Cafe at Lakeside Park has closed after one of its employees found out they may have come into contact with a person who had COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the cafe said the employee is in self-isolation after being contacted by the provincial contact tracing program.

“He has no symptoms but for safety reasons and precautions for him, our employees and our community, we closed immediately and are awaiting test results,” said the post.

The cafe added no contact took place at the cafe, and that staff did not know where it may have occurred.

The popular spot at the park opened this summer with distancing measures including masks for employees and a plastic barrier at the till.

As of Aug. 13 there had been just 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. It’s not clear how many, if any, of those cases were located in Nelson.

Interior Health announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but did not say where in the region the cases were. There are 17 active cases in the region, which has had a total of 417 since the pandemic began.

The original post from the cafe can be seen below.

We have been receiving questions and messages of inquiry. I hope that everything I am posting in response is helpful…

Posted by The Rose Garden Cafe on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal
Next story
Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Aircraft battling new fire south of Castlegar

China Creek fire started Saturday.

Rose Garden Cafe in Nelson closed due to COVID-19 concerns

One of the cafe’s employees has been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

Immediate issues make change of finance minister badly timed

In the next two weeks, we are facing the end of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal

The preservation group is attempting to buy 49 hectares of land slated for logging

Crews aggressively fighting Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw

Six fires are burning in the Winlaw area

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Most Read