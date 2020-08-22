Rose Garden Cafe in Nelson closed due to COVID-19 concerns

One of the cafe’s employees has been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

The Rose Garden Cafe at Lakeside Park has closed after one of its employees found out they may have come into contact with a person who had COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the cafe said the employee is in self-isolation after being contacted by the provincial contact tracing program.

“He has no symptoms but for safety reasons and precautions for him, our employees and our community, we closed immediately and are awaiting test results,” said the post.

The cafe added no contact took place at the cafe, and that staff did not know where it may have occurred.

The popular spot at the park opened this summer with distancing measures including masks for employees and a plastic barrier at the till.

As of Aug. 13 there had been just 13 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. It’s not clear how many, if any, of those cases were located in Nelson.

Interior Health announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but did not say where in the region the cases were. There are 17 active cases in the region, which has had a total of 417 since the pandemic began.

The original post from the cafe can be seen below.

We have been receiving questions and messages of inquiry. I hope that everything I am posting in response is helpful… Posted by The Rose Garden Cafe on Saturday, August 22, 2020

