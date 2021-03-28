A shopper leaves a store carrying his groceries in plastic bags. Photo: Canadian Press

A shopper leaves a store carrying his groceries in plastic bags. Photo: Canadian Press

Rossland adopts plastic bag ban

According to the bylaw, businesses can charge 25 cents for a paper bag and $2 for a reusable bag

The Rossland checkout bag regulation, bylaw 2723, came to a satisfying conclusion at Rossland council earlier this month.

Council already had a third reading of the proposed bylaw, but needed approval from the Minister of Environment before adoption.

That approval was received in a February letter from Minister George Heyman.

“Our government strongly supports municipal leadership to address single-use plastics and is committed to ensuring that regulation of single-use plastics in B.C. is consistent across communities,” said Heyman. “As announced in September 2020, the province is taking steps to address these important issues, including proposed regulatory changes to support municipal bylaws that meet certain parameters for accessibility, public health, and reduction of waste from alternative materials.”

The effort to ban plastic bags in Rossland began some 14 years ago, and it was serendipitous that the person who initiated the ban was in Rossland for the motion.

There was little discussion among council on adoption of the plastic bag bylaw.

“It’s about time,” commented Rossland councillor Chris Bowman.

The bylaw regulation stipulates that businesses must ask a shopper if they require a bag, and then charge a fee for a paper or reusable bag. According to the bylaw, businesses can charge a minimum 25 cents for a paper bag and $2 for a reusable bag.

Mayor Kathy Moore said they can’t force businesses to follow the bylaw given the rules under COVID protocols, however, she noted that many stores have already adopted the practice of foregoing plastic bags.

Rossland city council adopted the original single-checkout bag regulation bylaw in July of 2019, however, it wasn’t intended to be enforced until early 2020.

Enforcement of the bylaw was hampered by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced many businesses to ban reusable bags and temporarily use plastic bags for health precautions.

Plastic Bag BanRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party
Next story
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Just Posted

Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary thrift shop on March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

A shopper leaves a store carrying his groceries in plastic bags. Photo: Canadian Press
Rossland adopts plastic bag ban

According to the bylaw, businesses can charge 25 cents for a paper bag and $2 for a reusable bag

SD20 is planning on offering a distributed learning, school at home option for next year. File photo
Kootenay Columbia to offer school-at-home program next year

Kootenay Columbia School District creating new distributed learning program

File
‘An education should help young people get ahead’

Richard Cannings is in his second elected term as MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Emma Bowins is second year Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Selkirk College. Photo: Submitted
Ecological Comment: The effect of dams on salmon

Written by second year Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Selkirk College in Castlegar, BC.

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Most Read