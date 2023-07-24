Rossland affordable housing project delayed to August

The Rossland Yards was supposed to be open by early 2023

The intent of the Rossland Yards housing project is to provide rents affordable to low and moderate income workforce. Photo: Jim Bailey

Rossland’s affordable housing project has been delayed again.

The completion date of Rossland Yards, a housing project undertaken by the City of Rossland and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, has been pushed back another two months or more.

Yellowridge Construction began working on the project on June 7, 2021. Initially planned to open to occupants in early 2023, the building is located on Third Avenue and Spokane Street in Rossland.

According to a July 5 construction report from CitySpaces Consulting, Yellowbridge provided a new construction schedule on June 5, with a targeted completion date for June 15.

That date was also postponed due to delays in the electrical contractor’s work, which affected the completion schedules and commissioned activities of other trades. Occupancy is now expected in August 2023.

The Rossland Yards building will be home to the new city hall, and 37 residential units; four three-bedroom suites, 12 two-bedroom suites and 21 one-bedroom suites.

Rossland Mayor Andy Morel announced at the July 10 council meeting that he expects to have their first council meeting in the new city hall in September.

In 2021, the original build was budgeted at $15.9 million, the July 5 report says the final number came in at just over $16.4 million.

Jan Morton, president of the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, said that the structure will provide a lot of people with affordable housing.

“We’re excited to be getting so close to occupancy of the new Rossland Yards building. It will become home to many households keen to find affordable housing solutions in the community in which they work,” Morton said in a statement.

“Partnering with the City of Rossland has been a great opportunity not only to add to the housing stock but also to contribute to a new mid-town ambience and energy that will include not only the housing and civic services, but also the skate park, youth centre, schools, and arena.”

The project was given a grant of approximately $5.9 million from a Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the province and Columbia Basin Trust, a Crown corporation that provides assets to help the Columbia Basin region.

For future updates and more information, check out the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society website.

affordable housingCity of TrailRossland