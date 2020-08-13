The arena is opening up with limited hours this fall. File photo

Rossland Arena set to open with limited hours this October

Curling, figure skating, hockey and youth groups will be able to use arena when it opens

Rossland city council has decided to open the Rossland Arena with limited hours in October.

The move means curling, figure skating, hockey and youth groups will be able to use the facility when it initially opens.

According to city manager of recreation Kristi Calder, it’s not known if hockey teams will be able to play games when the arena opens.

While hockey teams in B.C. leagues aren’t currently allowed to play one another due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that may change if B.C. Hockey moves into phase three of its return to hockey plan in the coming weeks.

Curling groups using the facility will have to abide by Curling Canada guidelines.

Mayor Kathy Moore said council is glad to be opening up the facility to the public.

“City council feels pretty good about this decision. We just bought a new chiller, and we don’t want it to go to waste,” said Moore.

“These are limited times in so many ways and it’s incumbent upon us to do what we can to serve the community.”

The city is spending at least $575,000 to replace the chiller and condenser in the arena.

The hours of operation at the arena are yet to be determined.

Rossland

