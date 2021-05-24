Rossland Arts community aims for historic Drill Hall

“We are excited to have reached this milestone in creating an Arts Centre for Rossland”- Karina Farr

Rossland Arts Centre Society is applying for a new home at the historic Drill Hall building.

Rossland Arts Centre Society is applying for a new home at the historic Drill Hall building.

Artists and supporters of the arts will soon have a new collective space for the community to learn, connect, and create art together in Rossland.

The Rossland Arts Centre Society has submitted an application to lease the historic Drill Hall building on the corner of Monte Christo Street and 1st Avenue. The application is now in process with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and is expected to take up to 10 months before the group will get the keys.

The new Rossland Arts Centre will be home to studio spaces, shared art making space, class space, and exhibition space for visual and performing arts.

“We are excited to have reached this milestone in creating an Arts Centre for Rossland,” said Karina Farr, board chair for the Rossland Arts Centre Society.

“We have been working quietly behind the scenes for three years to ensure this is a viable project before submitting an application for the building and going public with our plans. While there are still several steps to complete before we can open our doors, we are excited to see our vision for an art centre in Rossland come alive.”

“We look forward to now being able to work with artists and arts supporters to further shape and refine the vision for the Arts Centre into a space that best meets the community’s needs.”

The Rossland Arts Centre Society was created by a group of Rossland artists and art supporters, with a shared vision for a community art space.

The society received encouragement to pursue this project from local artists, the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC), and Trail & District Arts Council. They have also received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust and the City of Rossland to complete the background studies and planning for this project.

To kick-off fundraising, local artist Stephanie Gauvin will be hosting an online Paint Night in the next month for this exciting community initiative. Details will be released on the new webpage, as well as Facebook and Instagram.

The next steps for the arts centre include confirming the building lease through the application process, a consultation with the community on priority uses, and planning and funding the building renovations.

“The people of Rossland will greatly benefit from having an art centre, a common hub where visual arts can connect the community,” said Gauvin. “Art is the language of human emotion and connection; art is for everyone.”

The Arts Matters public consultation work and Arts Plan led by the RCAC in the fall 2019 identified a community desire and need for a central space for the arts in Rossland. Building on this work, the Rossland Arts Centre Society envisions a community art space where people of all ages and abilities can collaborate, learn, share, and create art.

“An arts centre will provide many opportunities to grow and support artists in Rossland,” said Theshini Naicker, board chair of the RCAC. “We were pleased to see this new society form and pursue this project, and support their efforts to creating a community arts space in Rossland.”

The Drill Hall, also known as the McLean Annex, is currently owned by School District 20 who are in the process of returning the building to the province. Returning this property has been in SD20’s long-range plan since 2018 when the building was deemed surplus.

Artists and arts supporters interested in knowing more can visit the webpage and join the mailing list at www.rosslandartscentre.com.

Arts and cultureRossland

Previous story
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

Just Posted

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Rossland Refactory
Rossland Refactory awarded innovation grant

Rossland Refactory awarded $14,000 grant for reprocessing plastics into products

Rossland Arts Centre Society is applying for a new home at the historic Drill Hall building.
Rossland Arts community aims for historic Drill Hall

“We are excited to have reached this milestone in creating an Arts Centre for Rossland”- Karina Farr

Mount Sentinel Secondary students have successfully pitched a project that will install solar panels at the school. L-R: Teacher Danny Leeming, students Adriana Wilson, Daniela Sirois and Deity Daunheimer. Photo: Tyler Harper
Student-led initiative leads to solar system approved for Kootenay high school

Mount Sentinel Secondary’s Grade 12 students will raise money every year for additional panels

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks sign Castlegar-born Travis Green to multi-year head coach contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

Most Read