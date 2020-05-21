Rossland Beer Company given green light by city to expand operations

The company will now be able to increase its seating capacity from 44 to 69 people

The Rossland Beer Company has been given the green light by the city to expand its operations. (Rossland Beer Company photo)

Rossland city council approved an application on May 19 to let Rossland Beer Company expand and increase its seat capacity from 44 to 69 people.

The approval has been a long time coming, particularly since the company has been looking to expand its operations for more than four years.

Mayor Kathy Moore said there is only one particular challenge with the business expanding.

“During our recent meeting, the discussion around the expansion really revolved around limitations of parking in the area,” said Moore.

“Our staff has been working on a parking strategy downtown some time. We thought it would make sense to find other solutions to parking rather than deny a successful business to expand because of the issue.”

According to a document prepared by city planner Stacey Lightbourne, the business will require another four parking spaces with the expansion. The business will also have to pay the city $3,000 for each of the parking spaces.

The city hasn’t received any noise complaints from the business, according to the document.

More said the expansion will also help ease traffic at the business.

“Sometimes when you want to grab a beer at the pub, you can’t get in because they’ve reached their capacity. You then end up waiting outside for a while.”

“This expansion is a benefit both to locals and visitors.”

Moore said its great seeing Rossland businesses growing in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rossland News has requested an interview with the Rossland Beer Company as to what the expansion will look like.

