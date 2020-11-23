Rossland byelection quickly approaching on Nov. 28

Fletcher Quince and Terry Miller are vying to become the next city councillor

A byelection to fill one empty Rossland city council seat will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Miners Hall.

The byelection is being held to replace former councillor Scott Forsyth, who resigned from his position last January.

Two Rosslanders —Fletcher Quince and Terry Miller — are vying to become the next councillor.

Rossland News asked them a series of questions about their vision as a councillor and that article can be viewed online.

To vote in the byelection, people must have lived in Rossland for at least 30 days, be 18 years or older, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months and be Canadian citizens.

People need to bring two pieces of ID, including at least one with a signature, to prove their residency and identity.

Mask are required at the voting location to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

The byelection was delayed considerably due to the pandemic.

The next councillor will serve a two-year term.

READ MORE: It’s on: Rosslanders to go to the polls in April