Rossland CAO recognized with service award

CAO Bryan Teasdale has been in senior government in BC for more than 15 years

Rossland CAO Bryan Teasdale received the Long Service Recognition Award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators. (File photo)

Rossland’s Chief Administrator, Bryan Teasdale, received the Long Service Recognition Award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA).

Mayor Kathy Moore presented Teasdale with a gift at the April 19 meeting. He has been CAO of Rossland for the past six years, and has over 15 years experience in senior local government administration.

“He has been a leader and mentor for many municipal staff throughout the Kootenay Boundary region,” read a city release. “His stability, competency and team building has served us well.”

Municipal administrators from across Canada were recognized by CAMA with the Association’s Long Service Recognition Awards. A total of 68 municipal administrators received the service award for completing 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of municipal service by December 31, 2021.

“I am thrilled we can provide this kind of recognition to our members for their dedication to public service and municipal management,” said Jack Benzaquen, President of CAMA and City Manager for the City of Dollard-desOrmeaux, QC.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, thank you to all the recipients for their dedication to the elected officials and residents they serve.”

CAMA’s Long Service Recognition Awards program is based on the number of years of full-time, paid employment in a local government in a management capacity, either as a Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) or reporting directly to a CAO.

