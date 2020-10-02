Credit will be put back onto a person’s account if a leak is identified. Photo: CSRD

Rossland city council approves water leak credit program

The program will reimburse homeowners for overages they’ve paid due to water leaks

Rossland city council has directed staff to implement a water leak adjustment credit program for residents.

The program works by a person fixing a leak at their house that they’ve found and providing a receipt or documentation to the city to prove the repair has been made. The city then monitors water flow patterns from their house for up to six months to calculate a credit to put back onto their account.

The credit is based on how much overage fees a person had paid for their water utility bills prior to the leak being fixed over a maximum period of six months.

Residents will have to download an “Eye on Water” app to use the program. The app notifies homeowners of their water usage and helps to notify them of potential water leaks.

“We’re really hoping to conserve water with this program,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“Water is a precious resource and the less of it we have running down the street and into the woods, the better off we are.”

The city collects between 15-to-20 per cent of its water fees from water consumption.

The city installed new infrastructure in 2019 to be able to read water meter usage from households every 15 minutes.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play or Itunes store.

READ MORE: Rossland planning upgrades to water system

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Just Posted

BC Parks more important than ever

Letter to the Editor from Evan Foster

Booking lab work in Trail remains a problem

IH; Lab still accepting walk-in patients, and appointments can also be made at that time

Join virtual talk with Teck Trail

2020 community engagement with Trail Trail Operations will be held online

‘Til we meet again

Letter to the Editor from Kevin Gay

Rossland city council approves water leak credit program

The program will reimburse homeowners for overages they’ve paid due to water leaks

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

Most Read