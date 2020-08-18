Rossland city council has awarded the tender to Industra Construction Corp. File photo

Rossland city council awards $1.7 million tender to help complete water treatment plant upgrades

New standby generator, turbidity meters some improvements coming to plant

Rossland city council has awarded an almost $1.8 million tender to Industra Construction Corp. to complete improvements to the city’s water treatment plant.

Improvements will include a new standby generator, equipment upgrades, the installation of turbidity meters and a new hypochlorite injection system.

City manager of capital projects Darrin Albo said there will be multiple benefits from the project.

“Under new Interior Health regulations, we need to install a new soda ash system to be able to adjust our PH levels in the water. These improvement will let us do that,” said Albo.

“The improvements will also help us get rid of chlorine gas because of the dangers associated with having it at the plant. “

The generator will also help supply water to Red Mountain in emergencies during a large power outage.

Of the total $2.57 million project costs, $1.9 million is coming from an infrastructure grant while $650,000 is coming from the city’s budget.

The city also received three other tender bids for the project ranging from $1.8 to $1.9 million.

The project is expected to start in mid-September and will be completed next March.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Wildfire in remote area southwest of Kaslo now 150 hectares, lightning starts several new fires in West Kootenay

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?
Next story
Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Just Posted

Boundary deer attack brings light back to controversial issue

The June 15 attack left Pinaar the service dog with multiple injuries

Why the City of Trail has its own flag

Photos: The City of Trail flag and official logo

B.C. must do more to protect vulnerable wildlife

Wildsight works locally, regionally and globally to protect biodiversity in the Columbia & Rocky Mtns

BC Hydro to close navigational gate Aug. 25

The measure is temporary and necessary to complete repairs

BC Hockey Hall of Fame showcases Smoke Eaters world championship teams

‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters memorabilia on display at BC Hockey Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Most Read