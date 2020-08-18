Rossland city council awards $1.7 million tender to help complete water treatment plant upgrades

New standby generator, turbidity meters some improvements coming to plant

Rossland city council has awarded the tender to Industra Construction Corp. File photo

Rossland city council has awarded an almost $1.8 million tender to Industra Construction Corp. to complete improvements to the city’s water treatment plant.

Improvements will include a new standby generator, equipment upgrades, the installation of turbidity meters and a new hypochlorite injection system.

City manager of capital projects Darrin Albo said there will be multiple benefits from the project.

“Under new Interior Health regulations, we need to install a new soda ash system to be able to adjust our PH levels in the water. These improvement will let us do that,” said Albo.

“The improvements will also help us get rid of chlorine gas because of the dangers associated with having it at the plant. “

The generator will also help supply water to Red Mountain in emergencies during a large power outage.

Of the total $2.57 million project costs, $1.9 million is coming from an infrastructure grant while $650,000 is coming from the city’s budget.

The city also received three other tender bids for the project ranging from $1.8 to $1.9 million.

The project is expected to start in mid-September and will be completed next March.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Wildfire in remote area southwest of Kaslo now 150 hectares, lightning starts several new fires in West Kootenay

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.