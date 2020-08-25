Rossland city council defers decision on amended snow removal policy

On-street parking would’ve been prohibited during certain times of day in winter under policy

A map of all the main snowplow routes in Rossland. Photo: City of Rossland

Rossland city council has decided to defer an amended road, sidewalk and stair snow removal policy until a later date.

The policy was meant to help provide information to residents about snow clearing rules on their properties and along streets, according to a report by city executive assistant Alison Worsfold.

Rossland mayor Kathy Moore said issues about on-street parking was the reason for why the policy wasn’t approved earlier this month.

“We deferred the policy because there was a new item included that prohibited vehicles from parking on the street during certain times,” said Moore.

“But it didn’t take into consideration that there were some houses in Rossland that didn’t have off-street parking just based on how they were constructed.”

The end of Columbia Avenue and roads around Esling Park Lodge are some areas in the city that don’t provide off-street parking for residents, according to Moore.

Under the amended bylaw, on-street parking would’ve been prohibited in residential areas from Nov. 1 to April 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thompson Avenue, Columbia Avenue and Davis Street are some of the main snow plowing routes in the city.

City staff will present an updated snow removal policy to council at their next meeting.

