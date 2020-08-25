A map of all the main snowplow routes in Rossland. Photo: City of Rossland

Rossland city council defers decision on amended snow removal policy

On-street parking would’ve been prohibited during certain times of day in winter under policy

Rossland city council has decided to defer an amended road, sidewalk and stair snow removal policy until a later date.

The policy was meant to help provide information to residents about snow clearing rules on their properties and along streets, according to a report by city executive assistant Alison Worsfold.

Rossland mayor Kathy Moore said issues about on-street parking was the reason for why the policy wasn’t approved earlier this month.

“We deferred the policy because there was a new item included that prohibited vehicles from parking on the street during certain times,” said Moore.

“But it didn’t take into consideration that there were some houses in Rossland that didn’t have off-street parking just based on how they were constructed.”

The end of Columbia Avenue and roads around Esling Park Lodge are some areas in the city that don’t provide off-street parking for residents, according to Moore.

Under the amended bylaw, on-street parking would’ve been prohibited in residential areas from Nov. 1 to April 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thompson Avenue, Columbia Avenue and Davis Street are some of the main snow plowing routes in the city.

City staff will present an updated snow removal policy to council at their next meeting.

RELATED STORY: Why Rossland public works persists in snow removal

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers
Next story
B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Just Posted

B.C. Consumers rack up big losses to shady online cannabis retailers

BBB: Whatever you do, don’t buy cannabis from a retailer that asks for payment in bitcoin!

Heads up on Wednesday traffic changes in East Trail

Paving and milling will be underway on Highway 3B and Second Avenue

Trust invites feedback on strategic plan draft

Columbia Basin Trust asks for feedback from residents to help guide future activities

‘Soft on crime’ can be rallying cry for causing more harm

Martha Wickett/The View From Here

West Kootenay Regional Airport readies to resume flights this fall

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumed flights from the Trail Regional Airport in June

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Most Read