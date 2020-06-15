If approved, Mountain Pineapple would be Rossland’s second cannabis store. File photo

Rossland city council set to decide fate of proposed cannabis shop

Council will vote on whether to approve/disapprove application at meeting tonight

Rossland city council will decide tonight whether to approve a cannabis retail store license application for the Mountain Pineapple.

If approved, the cannabis store would be located at 2185 Columbia Ave. and operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

In a council agenda online, city staff said they’ve already received negative feedback from local business and residents if the cannabis store were to operate.

Some feedback given by Rosslanders included that the city doesn’t need a second cannabis store, a second cannabis store on the same block of an existing one wouldn’t portray a good image for the city and that the region is already well served with cannabis stores.

Rossland’s first cannabis store, Jimmy’s Cannabis shop, opened in the fall of 2019.

There are already seven cannabis stores in Castlegar, five in Trail and one in Warfield.

You can view the meeting tonight by clicking on the “Via Webcast” link at the top of the city council agenda at 6 p.m.

cannabis

